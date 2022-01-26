Providence First Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

