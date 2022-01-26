Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £579.46 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.55. Prs Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRSR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.32) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Monday.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

