Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post $13.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.64 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $15.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $60.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $60.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.22 billion to $55.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

