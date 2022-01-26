PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares Down 1.5%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.50. 43,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 19,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.2273 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

