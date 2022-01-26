Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.40

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

