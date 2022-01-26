Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of HNI worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter worth about $327,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HNI by 128.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of HNI by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of HNI by 413.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.96. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,726. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

