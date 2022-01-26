Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.62 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 10.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

