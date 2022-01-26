Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $60.19 and a one year high of $97.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

