Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,570 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.