Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €70.50 ($80.11) price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €58.00 ($65.91).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

PUBGY opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

