Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Capitalization of $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

