Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 23,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,683,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $544.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

