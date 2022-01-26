Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.46.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

