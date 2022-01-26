Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MS opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

