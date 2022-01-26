Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

NYSE TRV opened at $168.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

