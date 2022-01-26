Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issued By Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank OZK in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

