Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

