Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock worth $659,698. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 497,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

