Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $81.92 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

