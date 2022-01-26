Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGC. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$257.63 million for the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

