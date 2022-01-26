Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Decreased by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

