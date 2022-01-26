Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of H stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

