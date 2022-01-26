Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Reaches $339,966.37

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $339,966.37 and approximately $58,594.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 215.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao



