QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 3,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $904.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of QCR by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

