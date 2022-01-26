Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.