Qtron Investments LLC Sells 7,383 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

