Qtron Investments LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

