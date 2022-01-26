Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $324-326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.69 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

