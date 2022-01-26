Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 7%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. 16,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,201,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $9,121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

