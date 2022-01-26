Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,433. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

