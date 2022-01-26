Quest Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 454.20, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.