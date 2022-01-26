Quest Investment Management LLC Invests $474,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,503. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

