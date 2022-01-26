Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 67,370 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.41. The company had a trading volume of 842,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,504,387. The firm has a market cap of $583.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.79 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

