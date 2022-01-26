Quest Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.40. 2,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,672. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.49 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

