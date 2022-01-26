Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

