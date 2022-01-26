Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 193,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,952,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCTX stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market cap of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. Analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

