Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,373 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 70.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Arvinas stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

