Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $296.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.46. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

