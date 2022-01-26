Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%.

RNDB traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.