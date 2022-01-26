Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 118,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Range Resources worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RRC opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

