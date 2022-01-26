Rate3 Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $122,798.52 and $25,569.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006140 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

