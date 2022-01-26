Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $452,000.

DEED stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

