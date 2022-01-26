Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,996,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.