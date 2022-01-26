Raymond James & Associates Has $435,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 67.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

