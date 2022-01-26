Raymond James & Associates Has $448,000 Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

