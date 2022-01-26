Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,594 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,070,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSD opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

