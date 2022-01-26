Raymond James Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

RBA stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

