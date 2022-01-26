Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.48.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

