Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

