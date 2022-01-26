RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.87.

RealReal stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. RealReal has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

